LOOK: Gauteng police bust marijuana dealer with pimped out lab

Durban - Police in the Gauteng have this week managed to bust an alleged cannabis dealer who was caught with around R2 million in marijuana, growing chemicals and equipment. The bust was a stroke of luck on the side of the police, as they managed to capture a suspect while speeding which later led to the arrest of the suspected dealer.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, 34 year-old Gregory Isaac was arrested last Friday in the Linksfield area, north-east of Johannesburg. Mulamu said that JMPD, the flying squad and the K9 unit managed to intercept a speeding vehicle in the area. She said the police found “packets of dagga” upon searching the vehicle. The speeding driver then made police aware of where he purchased the cannabis from.

It was there that police arrested Isaac after finding his indoor cannabis farming operation. From the images taken by police, Isaac appeared to have stored his chemicals and equipment in the garage section of the house. A look at some of items police found inside Gregory Isaac’s garage. Image: Supplied. “At the premises, the investigation team discovered a fully operational illicit hydroponic cannabis manufacturing laboratory, with chemicals, industrial fans, gas heaters and dagga plantation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Germiston swiftly responded to the crime scene. The Dagga, chemicals and equipment all with an estimated street value of R2 million were seized for further investigation,” Mulamu said. On Monday, Isaac appeared before the Germiston’s Magistrate's Court and was released on R10,000 bail. He was charged for illegal possession and dealing in drugs. Isaac’s case was postponed until July 27, while Mulamu said the charges against the speeding driver who was found with the packets of dagga, were dropped.

Story continues below Advertisement