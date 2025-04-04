LOOK: Man linked to multiple vehicles theft arrested in Hatfield, Pretoria

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has commended the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies, following the arrest of a man believed to be involved in the theft of three vehicles. The arrest followed a joint operation involving the Gauteng Traffic Wardens, Hatfield City Improvement District (CID), and Omega Response.

“During the operation, officers identified a suspicious vehicle on Grosvenor Street. The vehicle was observed dropping off two males who appeared to be scouting the area. Upon noticing law enforcement officers, the two individuals fled the scene,” said Ofentse Morwane, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Community Safety. The driver of the vehicle, who attempted to evade arrest, was apprehended inside Hatfield Plaza. A man linked to the theft of multiple vehicles was intercepted in Hatfield, Pretoria, and arrested. The arrested driver and the vehicle were transported to the Brooklyn police station for further investigation.

Morwane has commended the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, adding that this collaboration ensures that criminal activities are curtailed. “This arrest demonstrates our commitment to tackling vehicle-related crimes and ensuring the safety of our communities. We applaud the swift and coordinated response of our officers, which led to the successful apprehension of the suspect,” he said. The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has appealed to community members to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

Last year, IOL reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said his government, working with other spheres of the State, have had to act urgently to counter brazen criminals who have besieged the province. Lesufi however said the criminals bedevilling the province resulting in rampant murders, spiking of roads and robberies were not sophisticated at all. The Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, popularly known as “AmaPanyaza”. “We are in an emergency and we cannot be cosmetic in our approach. A soccer player (Luke Fleurs) was killed for no apparent reason, there is a five-year-old (Ditebogo Junior Phalane) also killed for no apparent reason. We cannot be softie-softie and territorial to say I don’t need this, I need this, leave me alone,” said Lesufi.