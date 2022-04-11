Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 11, 2022

LOOK: Mercedes-Benz gets flooded as KZN’s South Coast ravaged by heavy rains

A Mercedes-Benz stranded at a flooded intersection in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Monday. Picture: Facebook/Raz Le Roux

Published 42m ago

Durban – Amanzimtoti and Isipingo on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast experiencing major flooding on Monday, as the rain continued to bucket down since the weekend.

Parts of Amanzimtoti were under water for the better part of the day, with several videos and images online showing flooding in the CBD and some residential areas.

A black Mercedes-Benz sedan was left stranded after the driver attempted to cross a flooded intersection.

Another video, taken by a resident driving through Isipingo, shows homes being flooded. The rain is expected to continue today, according to a SA Weather Service forecast.

Earlier today, it was reported that over 200mm or rain fell in some parts of KZN.

On Sunday, the Mbazwana Arfield, in northern KZN, recorded 206mm of rain while Riverview, near Mtubatuba, received 127mm.

Further south, Port Edward, Margate and Pennington recorded around 60mm.

On Sunday an uMlazi resident was killed in a landslide, according to an IOL report.

The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) issued a warning on Monday, urging residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.

Cogta’s Sipho Hlomuka said there was a high risk of flooding in informal settlements.

“The latest level 5 weather warning from the South African Weather Service indicates that significant heavy rains will continue into the evening today in major parts of the province, especially the eastern parts,” Hlomuka said.

IOL

