Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have confirmed that the missing woman, Lushka Taljaard, aged 27, and her four-year-old son Daniel have been found and reunited with their family. Earlier, IOL reported that police in Mpumalanga had intensified the search for the woman and her son, after their vehicle was found abandoned near a township.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala on Saturday told IOL that the woman and her son had been found. “Indeed, I can confirm to you that the woman and her son have been found and reunited with their family,” Mohlala told IOL in an interview. Lushka Taljaard, aged 27, and her four-year-old son Daniel have been found and reunited with their family. Picture: Mike Bolhuis/Facebook “I am getting the additional detail over the incident and will be able to give you an update. But yes, I do confirm that they have been found,” he said.

The two had been last seen on Thursday, when Lushka’s husband, identified by police only as Mr Taljaard, left for work in the morning. The police confirmation came after specialist investigator Mike Bolhuis wrote on Facebook that the missing woman and son had been found. “The missing mother and son were found after 10pm on Friday evening, at a garage in Pretoria central. Mrs Taljaard initially contacted her husband with their location details,” Mike Bolhuis wrote on Facebook.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Mrs Taljaard and her son were extremely traumatised. Our specialist task team took the exhausted mother and son to Unitas Hospital for a thorough medical examination. “Mrs Taljaard and her son have been reunited with her husband and family. Our task team is arranging trauma counselling for them,” he wrote. IOL