LOOK: Mpumalanga Transport Department confirms closure of P177 following bridge collapse

The Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport in Mpumalanga says the P177 between the R33 and N17 Carolina to Chrissiesmeer, has been closed to traffic following a bridge collapse. "A significant structural failure has occurred on the P177, where a bridge has collapsed, leading to an urgent road closure in both directions. This incident poses serious safety risks, and local authorities are on-site to assess the situation and provide necessary emergency services," the department said in a statement.

It added that the roadway has been closed to traffic in both directions and motorists are urged to avoid the area. "MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Thulasizwe Thomo, together with a team of engineers are expected to visit the area on Monday for a site inspection," the department said. N1 highway warning Meanwhile, the Honeydew Community Police Forum (CPF) is warning motorists of rocks being placed on the highway.

"Motorists travelling on the N17 near Soweto and the N1 Highway between the N12 and Mariasburg off-ramp are being urged to exercise extreme caution following a series of incidents involving rocks being deliberately placed on the roads," the CPF said in a post on Facebook. It said over the past two weeks, there have been multiple reports of rocks placed on the road between midnight and 3am. "Drivers are advised to reduce their speed when traveling along these routes at night to allow for better reaction time in the event of encountering obstacles. If a vehicle does hit a rock, experts strongly recommend not stopping but continuing to drive to the nearest safe location, even if the vehicle has sustained damage," the CPF said.