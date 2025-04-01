LOOK: Over 20 vehicles crash on the N12 Westbound at Edenvale Road, highway closed

In a shocking incident on Tuesday afternoon, over 20 vehicles were involved in a catastrophic crash on the N12 Westbound at Edenvale Road, resulting in significant traffic chaos and injuries. The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) reported that two drivers sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to separate hospitals for emergency treatment. Eight additional motorists suffered minor injuries.

Over 20 vehicles were involved in a crash on the N12 Westbound at Edenvale Road on Tuesday afternoon. As rescue operations continues into the evening, the exact cause of the crash remains unclear. Authorities have yet to ascertain the number of fatalities, although there is an active investigation underway to determine the events leading up to the multi-vehicle pile-up. The highway has been closed as emergency crews work diligently to clear the wreckage and ensure safe passage for motorists. Traffic disruptions are expected to continue, causing significant delays in the area as the scene is managed and secured. EMPD said there was diesel spillage, and the highway remains closed.