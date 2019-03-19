PARLIAMENT - Some 200 police officers marched to Parliament on Tuesday to protest at the promotion of young college graduates over their experienced counterparts. "This started when Police Minister Bheki Cele started taking people straight out of police colleagues and promoting them to guarding his home and other ministers' homes," said a police constable from the Wynberg area who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"I have been in the police for 16 years and then you have people three months and they are being promoted past you."

Similar protests are due to take place in other provinces, according to those who picketed outside Parliament's gates.

They held banners voicing other grievances and demands, including wanting more danger pay, and threatening not to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) in the May 8 elections should these not be addressed.

