LOOK: SA surfers in dominant form at ISA Junior World Surf Championships

Durban - Durban surfer Luke Thompson and Buffalo City surfer Daniel Emslie have made it to the fourth main round of the International Surfing Association’s Junior World Championships in El Salvador.
Thompson, who is competing in the U18 age cohort, has finished in the top two of every heat from the start of the competition.
Emslie claimed the top spot in every one of his heats since the beginning of the event.
In the Main round one, heat six, Thompson came second, scoring 14.33, according to the ISA score cards.
In the second main round, heat three, Thompson scored the highest with 13.65.
In the third round, heat one, he topped the chart again, finishing with a score of 13.65.
The young South African, sporting a red vest, has showed his skill and experience to make it this far into the competition.
Daniel Emslie, from Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, was the only other South African left in the main events.
Emslie was the top scorer in his first three heats, scoring 15.10, 12.94 and 15.75 to solidify his place in the fourth round.
Both Thompson and Emslie are in the U18 category and will go head to head in heat one of the fourth main round.
With only 16 surfers left in the U18 category, the fourth round will see SA take on Spain, as Thompson and Emslie will face Spaniards Jacob Trigo and Kai Odiozola.
The rest of the junior team have reportedly been relegated into the repechage rounds, according to Surfing South Africa. | IOL