LOOK: SA surfers in dominant form at ISA Junior World Surf Championships

Durban - Durban surfer Luke Thompson and Buffalo City surfer Daniel Emslie have made it to the fourth main round of the International Surfing Association’s Junior World Championships in El Salvador. Thompson, who is competing in the U18 age cohort, has finished in the top two of every heat from the start of the competition.

Emslie claimed the top spot in every one of his heats since the beginning of the event. Luke Thompson on day four of the ISA Junior World Championships. Image: ISA/ Sean Evans. In the Main round one, heat six, Thompson came second, scoring 14.33, according to the ISA score cards. In the second main round, heat three, Thompson scored the highest with 13.65.

Luke Thompson is greeted by his countrymen after surfing the fourth round of the ISA Junior World Championship in El Salvador. Image: ISA/Sean Evans In the third round, heat one, he topped the chart again, finishing with a score of 13.65. The young South African, sporting a red vest, has showed his skill and experience to make it this far into the competition. Daniel Emslie, from Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, was the only other South African left in the main events.

Emslie was the top scorer in his first three heats, scoring 15.10, 12.94 and 15.75 to solidify his place in the fourth round. Buffalo City’s Daniel Emslie coming out of the water on the fourth day of the competition. Image: ISA/Sean Evans. Both Thompson and Emslie are in the U18 category and will go head to head in heat one of the fourth main round. With only 16 surfers left in the U18 category, the fourth round will see SA take on Spain, as Thompson and Emslie will face Spaniards Jacob Trigo and Kai Odiozola.

