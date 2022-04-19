LOOK: These Durban areas still have water outages due to flooding

Durban: As the aftermath of the recent flooding seems to worsen, residents around Durban, KwaZulu-Natal have noted with concern the number of days they have gone without water or electricity. The municipality has put out updates on the various regions in eThekwini with regard to the water outages.

The north, south, inner and outer west as well as the central parts of Durban have all been affected by the water outages which were reportedly caused by damage to infrastructure during the floods. You can find your area listed in the images below. Given the scale of devastation, complaints surfacing online suggest that water tankers have not visited all the affected areas.

Last week, Umgeni Water told IOL that two aqueducts that supply Durban’s water treatment plant have been broken during the floods, resulting in a decreased supply to the city. Umgeni Water’s Shami Harichunder confirmed the breakages, saying two aqueducts which supplied raw water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works, broke during rock falls in the vicinity of Molweni, Inanda. The water treated at the plant is supplied to eThekwini Water and Sanitation which then sells it to consumers in north, south, central and inner west regions in Durban.

“The current potable water shortfall means that eThekwini Water and Sanitation is unable to meet the full requirements of consumers. Until the aqueducts are repaired and brought back into full functionality, a deficit in raw water supply will prevail. “Similarly, reduced supply of bulk potable water will continue to prevail. The impact on consumers will be experienced in erratic supply, interruptions in supply or low pressure in taps,” Harichunder said. IOL is in contact with Umgeni Water regarding the two broken aqueducts and will provide an update when there is one.

