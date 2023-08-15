South Africa continues to grapple with a persistent unemployment crisis, and the youth have borne the brunt of this challenge. The latest data paints a concerning picture of the nation's economic landscape, particularly for those aged between 15 and 34.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for Q2:2022 released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the official unemployment rate stood at 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022. This figure, although distressing, marked a slight decrease from the 34.5% recorded in the first quarter of the same year. The data also revealed that 648,000 jobs were added between these two quarters, with significant gains in sectors such as Community and Social Services, Trade, Finance, and Construction. However, Manufacturing and Transport sectors saw job losses.

Despite the overall increase in employment opportunities, a significant portion of the youth remains unemployed. Recently, the South African Police Service advertised 10,000 entry-level police trainee posts for 2024. The eThekwini Municipality has also opened positions for the Fire and Rescue Department. Here is what you need to know and how to apply for these positions. For the SAPS, selected applicants will participate in a basic police and development learning programme for 21 months.

They will go through three phases of training, including a basic training phase with a monthly stipend of R4,500 a month. Candidates have until the end of this month to apply. The criteria to apply for a SAPS post: Age: You must be at least 18 to 40 years of age, on or before March 2023.

Place of Residence: You must have a permanent residency in South Africa. Proficiency: You must be fluent in English, and at least one other language. Academic Qualifications: You must have a National Senior Certificate. (NSC) at Grade 12, or an equivalent.

Nationality: You must be a South African, either by birth, marriage or by naturalisation. Criminal History: You must not have any past criminal convictions or history. Body Marks/ Distortion: You must not have any visible tattoos.

Assessment: You must be able to pass the psychological assessment administered by SAPS, which determines that you fit the profile of a police official. How to apply: The South African Police Service Recruitment application is available online via www.saps.gov.za applicator portal.

What you need to know about the eThekwini Municipality Fire and Rescue Positions The eThekwini Municipality is offering training opportunities to individuals with interest in pursuing a career in Fire and Rescue Operations. Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates meeting the below requirements and who are eager to work effectively in the firefighting sector for a maximum period of 12 months. Essential Requirements:

Qualification: NSC, Grade 12/Matric with a pass in English plus Pure Maths or Physical Science. Other: Driver licence, with minimum of code B (8) will be an added advantage. Applicants must be: South African citizens with a valid identity document (ID).

Reside in the eThekwini area of jurisdiction (proof of residence required). 18-35 years of age (at the date of closing of the advert). Not have any physical disabilities or medical infirmities /illness/condition.

Not in use of spectacles or contact lenses or suffers any vision defect or deficiency. No criminal record. Not pregnant.

Must be physically fit due to the very nature of firefighting and rescue operation activities. Be able to reach the ladder on a standard fire engine. Applicants must be unemployed and not have participated in a similar programme.

Applications will be subjected to: Registration. Written assessment.

Physical fitness assessment (current Doctor’s medical certificate will be a prerequisite). Security clearance. Medical assessment.

All applicants must report to the Durban Exhibition Centre on August 21 to 24, opening at 8am and closing at 4pm, for registration and must bring the following: Original Matric Certificate and certified copy. Original Identity Document and certified copy.

- Proof of residence. - Own water and refreshments for the day. - Be prepared for all weather conditions.

Enquiries: eThekwini Municipal Academy Contact: Nokulunga Sibiya @ 031 322 7535/ 3192 Fire & Emergency Services Contact: Confidence Gumede @ 031 311 5942