Bookmark article to read later
Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Looking for employment is expensive: Four money saving tips for job seekers

Faced with the stark reality of unemployment, millions of people are on the constant search for a job to put food on the table. Picture: Pexels

Published 40m ago

With the cost of living continually rising, those without employment face the additionally cost of needing money to apply for jobs and to travel for interviews.

According to statistics, youth unemployment stands at a staggering 62.1%. Faced with this stark reality, millions of people are on the constant search for a job to put food on the table.

If you are looking for a job, here is what you can do to avoid spending money:

Utilise library services

If you are required to print your CV and other documents, consider using libraries. Most of these public institutions offer these services for free, while private ones have fees that are substantially lower than those of internet cafés.

You also can access computers which have free WiFi for online applications, checking your emails and more.

Upskill for free

Upskilling is when you learn additional skills that may be vital to your vocation. When you have accessed free internet, you can browse platforms such as YouTube on skills you need in your profession and start learning.

Thrift your interview outfit

Most interviews require formal wear. You do not need to spend thousands of rand on clothes for this purpose. Instead, you can go to charity or thrift shops and hunt for some pieces.

With some washing and ironing, they should look good as new, despite how cost-effective they are.

Write your own CV

Many individuals offer CV writing or CV revamping. If you are cash-strapped, this will prove costly. However, you can research the most efficient types of CVs and get to writing your own.

IOL

