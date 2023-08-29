Loss of generation units lead to the implementation of Stages 2 and 4 load shedding

Power utility Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding until 4pm on Tuesday; thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday. The announcement was made by Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, who said this pattern of load shedding will be implemented daily until further notice.

This is due to the loss of additional generation units over the past 24 hours, but the ailing power utility said it will endeavour to reduce stages of load shedding where possible. "Breakdowns are currently at 16,154 MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,970 MW." Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Duvha, Kendal, and Majuba power stations has been returned to service.

"In the same period, a generating unit at Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Kusile, Matla, and two generating units at Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs," Mokwena said. She said there was a delay in returning a generating unit to service at Tutuka and Kendal power stations, which is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. "Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service. Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 28,512 MW, and we appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances," Mokwena said.