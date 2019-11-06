File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media.

DURBAN - Eskom said on Wednesday night that while the power system remained severely constrained and vulnerable, the possibility of load shedding on Thursday remained low. "We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at our pumped storage schemes, could result in load shedding at short notice."

The Emergency Response Command Centre would continue to monitor the system and to implement contingencies to avoid and/or minimise load shedding this week, said Eskom.

A "concerted effort" was being made to return units from planned and unplanned breakdowns and to replenish emergency reserves.

"As communicated in the Summer Plan on September 4 2019, unplanned breakdowns above 9 500 MW require the use of emergency resources and increases the probability of load shedding if the supply constraints are sustained for a long duration.