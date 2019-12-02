Deputy President David Mabuza. FILE PHOTO: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - South Africa's deputy president David Mabuza is in Juba, South Sudan at the invitation of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to facilitate a meeting of parties to the stalled agreement to resolve the conflict in that country, the Presidency said on Monday. The invitation to chair the two-day consultative meeting on the contentious issues hampering the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, such as the number of states and their boundaries, was extended to Mabuza in his capacity as South Africa’s special envoy on South Sudan, the Presidency said in a statement.

Mabuza said he hoped the meeting would result in consensus on salient issues.

"I have no doubt that all the signatories to the agreement want what is best for South Sudan and her people," he said.

"Because of that concern for the people and the prosperity of South Sudan, these parties must reach a conclusion on the number of states and their boundaries to pave a way for the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity and ultimately bring lasting peace and stability in South Sudan."