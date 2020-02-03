Johannesburg - For 10 years Kurt Schultz walked the length and breath of the Kruger National Park seeing animals in their habitat getting up to no good.
However, even for someone who has seen a lot, what he recently saw left him baffled: A male baboon that "stole" a lion cub from its pride while foraging for food then taking it up a tree to groom it.
It was the strangest thing he had even seen and to prove to everyone he would later tell about that sighting that he was not making that up, Schultz took a video as proof and it has gone viral on social media.
In the video, the adult baboon can be seen sitting in a tree with the cub.
It tucks the cub under its arm to leap between branches before sitting down to comb through its fur with its fingers.