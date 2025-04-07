Malema labels DA and FF Plus as enemies of progress, vows against coalition government

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has again emphasised that his party will never work in a government that includes the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), labelling them "enemies of progress". In a speech during the party's Land Reclamation Day event at Sophiatown Extreme Park in Johannesburg on Sunday, Malema said, "When we say these are the enemies, just take a look at the DA and FF+, and we will never work with them."

Malema's remarks followed a recent vote against the fiscal framework, which the EFF, along with the African Transformation Movement (ATM), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party), FF+, ACDP, and DA, opposed. The ANC, ActionSA, Build One South Africa (BOSA), Al-Jamah-ah, PAC, UAT, GOOD Party, IFP, and PA voted in favour of the framework. The EFF has consistently opposed collaboration with the DA and FF+ in any coalition, particularly in the government of national unity (GNU).

The red berets argued that these two parties represent "the imperialist, counter-revolutionary, white supremacist agenda". With the ANC unable to secure an outright majority in the May 2024 general elections, the party was forced to seek coalition partners. However, the EFF made it clear that it would only join the GNU if the DA and FF+ were excluded from the coalition at the national level. Malema has been vocal about his disapproval of the ANC-led GNU, which includes the DA.

He has stated that the arrangement fails to address ordinary South Africans’ needs. After the passing of the National Budget, Malema expressed "happiness" over the collapse of the GNU, predicting its failure. "I'm happy that we were able to prove to South Africans that there is nothing called the GNU, it collapsed in front of us," he told the media outside the National Assembly last week. The EFF has also announced plans to legally challenge the budget’s passing in court, stating it is consulting with its legal team to determine the best course of action.

"Parliament cannot, and must not, become a rubber stamp for illegality," the EFF said in a statement.