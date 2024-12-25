Man injured in unprovoked car attack by neighbour in KwaZulu-Natal

A 35-year-old man from Parkgate in KwaZulu-Natal suffered multiple injuries following a visit with friends in Everest Heights, near Veralum, after a man in a white Toyota Corolla allegedly repeatedly rammed into him with his car. Reaction Unit South Africa was called in to assist on Tuesday when residents on Himalaya Drive reported that the Corolla driver was attempting to kill a man by repeatedly knocking him down.

Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics and reaction officers found the injured victim on the pavement. He suffered a broken leg and other bodily injuries. A resident told officers that the injured man had been visiting them. They alleged that the perpetrator, a neighbour who is known for being mentally unstable, accused the victim of being a vagrant and of sleeping in the area. The man denied this, stating that he was not homeless and was visiting his friend and mother in the area. The driver fled the scene before first responders arrived, and reaction officers are currently attempting to locate him.