Man shot during hijacking intervention in Avoca, Durban

A neighbour’s visitor was shot when he tried to intervene after a motorist was pistol-whipped during a hijacking in Avoca, Durban on Friday night. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood Park police have opened cases of carjacking and attempted murder after a motorist was reportedly hijacked on January 10.

Netshiunda said it is reported the motorist and his wife were parked outside their home waiting for the electric gate to open when they were accosted by three armed men who threatened them with firearms. The motorist was allegedly assaulted with a firearm before the suspects fled the scene of the crime with his vehicle and his wife’s handbag containing other items. A neighbour reportedly gave chase and the suspects allegedly opened fire at him and was injured on the arm. Swift Private Security said it was called and messaged multiple times around 7pm on Friday reporting gunshots near Gokal Road, Avoca, dispatching multiple vehicles to the scene.

The company said that upon arrival at the scene, residents reported that three armed suspects in a white Toyota Quest had allegedly followed a family home and held them at gunpoint at their driveway gate. “The suspects demanded the family’s silver Mercedes-Benz GLC and assaulted an elderly male with a firearm, causing head injuries. The suspects also shoved his wife aside before fleeing with the vehicle,” Swift Private Security said. The suspects opened fire at the neighbour’s visitor who tried to intervene, shooting him in the arm.

Swift Private Security said the neighbour’s visitor was taken to the hospital privately while KZN VIP Medical Services attended to the elderly victim of the hijacking, providing treatment and transporting him to a medical facility for further care. The company said security teams were actively searching for the hijacked vehicle. “If you spot the vehicle, please contact your security provider or SAPS immediately,” Swift Private Security said.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that despite his injury, the neighbour’s visitor drove himself to the hospital for treatment. Powell said the hijacking victim sustained lacerations to his head. “This incident underscores the importance of vigilance and swift reporting during emergencies,” Powell said.