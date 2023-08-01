Man who won R12 million Lotto jackpot plans to ‘bless his family’

A man who bagged a whopping R12 million in the Lotto jackpot via the Capitec banking app plans to use his newfound wealth to better the lives of his family. The National Lottery Ithuba said the winner was from the jackpot draw from July 26, and he won R12,111,198.20.

National Lottery said the winner chose to remain anonymous. In a statement Ithuba said the winner was in disbelief after finding out about his fortune. “When Capitec representatives contacted the winner's wife to deliver the astounding news, he was initially in disbelief,” the statement read.

“However, as the reality of his win settled in, he expressed profound gratitude and joy, recognising the tremendous impact this jackpot would have on his family's future.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza shared her excitement about this latest life-changing win. “At Ithuba we are dedicated to creating dreams and changing lives. We are thrilled to witness another life-altering moment for one of our lucky players,” Mabuza said.

“Congratulations to the winner on this incredible achievement! We take immense pride in our role as the National Lottery operator and pledge to continue making dreams come true for players nationwide." Another person also won the Powerball jackpot via the Capitec banking app. The person won R19,793,095.20 in the July 21 draw.

According to Ithuba the person claimed their prize. Mabuza reminded players that all winners bagging more than R50,000 would receive free financial and trauma counselling and that all winnings are tax-free. “In terms of the National Lottery Games Terms of Conditions available on our website www.nationallottery.co.za when playing, all winnings of R50,000 and more must be claimed at one of Ithuba’s eight offices.”