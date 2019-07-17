Why 67 minutes? You may find yourself asking this question in anticipation of Mandela Day on July 18 .



Here's the answer:





Nelson Mandela, former South African president and world renowned human rights activist, was born on 18 July, 1918.





Mandela was intensely involved in anti-apartheid activities and he served 27 years in prison for the cause. In November 2009, the United Nations declared the day of his birth as Nelson Mandela International Day as a way to honour his legacy.





On his 90th birthday, in London’s Hyde Park, Mandela said: “It is time for new hands to lift the burdens. It is your hands now.” This call-to-action started a worldwide movement for social change.





The Nelson Mandela Foundation said: “Nelson Mandela has been making an imprint on the world for 67 years, beginning in 1942 when he first started to campaign for the human rights of every South African. His life has been an inspiration to the world.”





By dedicating 67 minutes of their time - one for every year of Mandela's service - people can give back to the world around them and make a contribution to global humanitarianism.





"Mandela Day calls on us all, every day, to make the world a better place. Each year on 18 July we look back on what has been done, and forward to what will be done," the Nelson Mandela Foundation said.



