Manhunt launched after police officer shot and killed in Mfuleni

The Western Cape police have launched an extensive manhunt for two suspects who shot dead an off duty police officer Constable Ayanda Moyikwa, 32, on Sunday morning during a robbery in Mfuleni. Moyikwa was killed when he noticed a robbery taking place and responded, while on his way to work at the Cape Town International Airport

He was found by his colleague who he had intended to pick up for work. The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Themsile Patekile, who visited the crime scene, condemned the callous attack on the SAPS constable and vowed to use all available resources to bring the killers to book. “What is so sad is that he was on his way to work, and responded to the call of duty, and now, he met his death at the age of 32. He was going to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Friday, the 17th of January.

“He is leaving behind a child of two years, who was going to celebrate their birthday on Wednesday, which is (now) going to be celebrated without a father,” Patekile said. “We have set up a team to track those suspects, and find them, because we’ve got to find them. We are starting the beginning of the year in a bad way with the killing of our members.” #sapsHQ Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has condemned the attacks and killing of the men and women in blue and called on communities to work with the police by reporting criminals and criminality in communities. Lt Gen Mosikili says ongoing attacks and killing of police… pic.twitter.com/KavXtnvEaM

— SA Police Service 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 12, 2025 He also expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen member who was on his way to serve the community and his country. DPCI detectives will lead the investigation. Acting National Police Commissioner, Tebello Mosikili has also condemned the attacks and killing of the men and women in blue and called on communities to work with the police by reporting criminals and criminality in communities.

“It is quite a concern that in the space of 10 days, we have lost 5 lives, and all of them are young constables that have just been recruited to augment our police teams and make sure our communities are safe. “I must say, it is the loss of a life of a police official, but a life lost is one too many." Police have appealed to the public to come forward with information that can assist with the investigation.