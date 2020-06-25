NewsSouth Africa
Vaccine volunteers are seated, at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Africa’s first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial has begun as volunteers received injections developed at the University of Oxford in Britain. The large-scale trial is being conducted in South Africa, Britain and Brazil. (AP Photo/Siphiwe Sibeko)
Mapping active Covid-19 cases in SA: This is where the virus is alive

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 16h ago

Johannesburg - There are now just over 52 700 active cases in South Africa. 

Active cases - those who are currently living with the virus - stand at over 52 717 across the country, with the most active cases being recorded in Gauteng. 

Although the Western Cape has the most confirmed cases with just over 55 000 cases, the province also has the most recoveries and deaths - with 37 234 and 1599 respectively.

Gauteng, by comparison, has a significantly lower mortality rate, with 147 deaths, 6 627 recoveries out of 26 156 cases since March. 

Gauteng statistically has the most active cases, with 19 499 people living with the virus, followed by the Western Cape with over 16 000 and the Eastern Cape with over 9 200 people living with the virus. 

Since Monday, there have been just under 15 000 new infections in the country, as well as 214 more deaths in the same period. In the same period, active cases have risen by 6 562, from 46 155 on Monday to 52 717 on Wednesday.

Active

Deaths

Total Cases 

Recoveries

South Africa

52717

2205

111796

56874

Gauteng

19499

147

26156

6627

Western Cape

16329

1599

55162

37234

Eastern Cape

9200

346

19214

9668

KZN

3037

91

6075

2947

North West

2322

5

2618

291

Free State

616

9

889

264

Mpumalanga

512

2

713

199

Limpopo

362

5

670

303

Northern Cape

186

1

299

112

 

IOL 

Covid-19

