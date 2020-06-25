Mapping active Covid-19 cases in SA: This is where the virus is alive

Johannesburg - There are now just over 52 700 active cases in South Africa.

Active cases - those who are currently living with the virus - stand at over 52 717 across the country, with the most active cases being recorded in Gauteng.

Although the Western Cape has the most confirmed cases with just over 55 000 cases, the province also has the most recoveries and deaths - with 37 234 and 1599 respectively.

Gauteng, by comparison, has a significantly lower mortality rate, with 147 deaths, 6 627 recoveries out of 26 156 cases since March.

Gauteng statistically has the most active cases, with 19 499 people living with the virus, followed by the Western Cape with over 16 000 and the Eastern Cape with over 9 200 people living with the virus.