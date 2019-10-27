File picture: Michael Walker/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

EKURHULENI - Young South Africans must draw inspiration from the life of the young Oliver Reginald "OR" Tambo and use to the fullest all the educational opportunities provided to them by the government, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. Speaking at the commemoration of Oliver and Adelaide Tambo at Tamboville Cemetery in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa said academic excellence should be the goal driving the activities of every young person of school-going age, just as the goal driving government was to ensure all young people had equal access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

"On this score, I wish to encourage the matric class of 2019, who are busy with their final exams, to apply themselves with even greater effort in the weeks remaining of this school year," he said.

Having been a teacher himself, OR Tambo - former president of the African National Congress - would have "wanted us to acknowledge and appreciate all the hard working teachers who spare neither effort nor strength in ensuring that our matriculants are prepared for their exams".

"To these teachers we say thank you, well done and please continue your great service to our country," Ramaphosa said.