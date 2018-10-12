



Next week South Africa's Class of 2018 marks the start of the National Senior Certificate examinations and while it will be a tense time for thousands of households a little advance planning can help relieve some of the stress.





Because the exams take place over a period of six weeks you have the chance to plan your time so that you can focus on the subjects which you really need to.

Remember, a little effort now will lay the foundation for your future.





You've done all the hard work, sat through twelve years of classes and endless study sessions. Now the moment you've been preparing for is finally here.