The Independent Examinations Board's 2018 pass rate is 98.92% - a slight increase on last year’s pass rate of 98.76%. A total of 11 514 full-time and 858 part-time candidates sat for the IEB examinations in 2018. All successful IEB candidates achieved a pass that will allow them to enrol at tertiary institutions at one of the three levels:

* 90.65% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study (compared to 88.50% in 2017)

* 7.33% qualified for entry to diploma study (compared to 8.95% in 2017)

* 0.95% achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level (compared to 1.30% in 2017)

According to the IEB, the increase in the percentage pass rate for entry to bachelor degree studies can be attributed to the removal of the list of designated subjects. Previously in addition to the normal pass requirements for the NSC, the attainment of 50% or more in a minimum of 4 designated subjects was required for entry to degree study. In 2018, the list of designated subjects was removed. Learners must still get 50% in a minimum of 4 subjects. However, the 50% requirement can apply to any subject excluding Life Orientation.

These students have made the IEB list for outstanding achievement:

Name School BISHOP; CARYN JILL BRESCIA HOUSE SCHOOL LONGWITZ; CHLOÉ ANNE BRESCIA HOUSE SCHOOL PARUSNATH; ASHIR UMESH CLIFTON COLLEGE AMEER; ASAD CRAWFORD COLLEGE; LA LUCIA RAMPHAL; DARSHAN VEREESH CRAWFORD COLLEGE; LA LUCIA NAIDOO; SAYURI CRAWFORD COLLEGE; LONEHILL RAMALINGUM; DANIKA CRAWFORD COLLEGE; SANDTON BECKENSTRATER; JENNA FRANCIS DE LA SALLE HOLY CROSS COLLEGE; VICTORY PARK RALSTON; NICOLA MAGARET DIOCESAN SCHOOL FOR GIRLS; GRAHAMSTOWN GRINDROD; ANTONIA DURBAN GIRLS` COLLEGE GOUNDEN; CENELLE DURBAN GIRLS` COLLEGE PLUMBLEY; ANDREA CATHERINE DURBAN GIRLS` COLLEGE ODENDAAL; DANÉ HELPMEKAAR KOLLEGE PRETORIUS; CLARA HELPMEKAAR KOLLEGE ROOS; LUAN HELPMEKAAR KOLLEGE COPELAND; DANIEL JAMES HERONBRIDGE COLLEGE KREFT; ASHLEY NICOLE HERONBRIDGE COLLEGE ROWE; JESSICA ANNE HERONBRIDGE COLLEGE KARLSON; MATTHEW JOHN HILTON COLLEGE TALJAARD; NICOLAAS JACOBUS HILTON COLLEGE IRONS; LARA HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL COMBRINCK; CARL JOSHUA KEARSNEY COLLEGE SEEF; ADAM KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD ODENDAAL; DEBORAH MAY KING`S SCHOOL; ROBIN HILLS (THE) VILJOEN; AMY MUSCOLINO KINGSMEAD COLLEGE BUX; HUSNAA KINGSMEAD COLLEGE VISSER; ALEXANDER LEBONE II COLLEGE OF THE ROYAL BAFOKENG VAN ZYL; CLARICE MARAGON MOOIKLOOF PRIVATE SCHOOL PHILIPS; NICOLE KAYLA MARAGON PRIVATE SCHOOL RUIMSIG MEHLWANA; QAQAMBILE MICHAELHOUSE KASHER; SAMUEL JOSEPH MICHAELHOUSE FERGUSON; ROBYN NICOLE MIDSTREAM COLLEGE MEIRING; DANICA MIDSTREAM COLLEGE KELLAR; ASHLEY JANE PENRYN COLLEGE HILL; WILLIAM SKIPSEY REDDAM HOUSE COLLEGE; BEDFORDVIEW HAMILTON; NICHOLAS KAZIMIR REDDAM HOUSE COLLEGE; CONSTANTIA VLUG; KELLY ANNE REDDAM HOUSE COLLEGE; CONSTANTIA JOVANOVIC; ANDREJ REDHILL SCHOOL SNYCKERS; JULIA KATHLEEN REDHILL SCHOOL RAMPINI; SABRINA KEZIA REDHILL SCHOOL JURY; ANDREA MARGOT ROEDEAN SCHOOL (SA) STONE; ALEXANDRA KINSLEY ROEDEAN SCHOOL (SA) REYNDERS; GERASIMOS JOHN SAHETI SCHOOL DE CHERMONT; JACQUES CHARLES LOUIS SOUTHDOWNS COLLEGE MACGREGOR; EMILY MORGAN ST ANDREW`S SCHOOL FOR GIRLS; SENDERWOOD NEL; CARA ST ANDREW`S SCHOOL FOR GIRLS; SENDERWOOD ROBERTS; CHRISTOPHER ARTHUR ST BENEDICT`S COLLEGE; BEDFORDVIEW DA COSTA; DOMINIC QUINTELA ST BENEDICT`S COLLEGE; BEDFORDVIEW VILANE; ASANDE HANNAH ST DOMINICS; NEWCASTLE IVINS; ERIN GRACE ST JOHN`S DIOCESAN SCHOOL FOR GIRLS EVANS; MEGAN LEE ST MARY`S DSG; KLOOF NORCOTT; HANNAH JADE ST MARY`S DSG; KLOOF STRAUSS; EMILY ST MARY`S DSG; KLOOF COETZER; GEORGINA ANNE ST MARY`S SCHOOL; WAVERLEY HEWSON; LUKE ANTHONY ST PETER`S COLLEGE BROWN; JASON SCOTT ST STITHIANS BOYS` COLLEGE KOTZE; ESTRELITA TATIANA THOMAS MORE COLLEGE CALCOTT; LUCY NINA ANNE WATERBERG ACADEMY SANTOSUOSSO; NADIA WOODHILL COLLEGE INGLIS; MARGOT LEAH WYKEHAM COLLEGIATE (THE) TEEGER; DANIEL ZEV YESHIVA COLLEGE OF JOHANNESBURG





These students have made the IEB list for commendable achievement:

Name School SHARROCK; TIMOTHY MICHAEL ASHTON INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE; BALLITO TSHIPAMBA; ESTER KEEYANDA ASSUMPTION CONVENT SCHOOL BASSETT; CAITLIN JESSICA BEAULIEU COLLEGE BIDDLECOMBE; GINA BEAULIEU COLLEGE HUANG; XIAORUI RICHARD BEAULIEU COLLEGE ROUSSOUW; DYLAN DAVID BEAULIEU COLLEGE BISHOP; JULIA BRESCIA HOUSE SCHOOL TSHABALALA; NOMPUMELELO BRESCIA HOUSE SCHOOL DE LANGE; CHRISTA-MARI BRIDGE HOUSE GOPALAN; HEMIL CLIFTON COLLEGE SANDLER; LIAM JOSEPH CLIFTON COLLEGE ISAACS; CALEB JARRED CORNWALL HILL COLLEGE RAMDUTT; SHAYUR SUJESH CRAWFORD COLLEGE; LA LUCIA CASSIM; IMAN CRAWFORD COLLEGE; SANDTON MYLONAS; RAPHAELA GEORGIA CRAWFORD COLLEGE; SANDTON VAN ROOYEN; LARA CURRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL; MOSSELBAY REAPER; JADE DEANNA ELIZABETH CURRO PRIVATE SCHOOL; AURORA VONKEMAN; KATJA EPWORTH HIGH SCHOOL FOR GIRLS DE FIGUEIREDO; DANIELLA MAIA HATFIELD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HUYSAMEN; CALVIN HATFIELD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL DE BRUYN; ALEIDA LIESEL HELPMEKAAR KOLLEGE JORDAAN; HELÉNE HELPMEKAAR KOLLEGE BEAN; TIMOTHY ROBERT BAILLIE KEARSNEY COLLEGE ATIE; BENJAMIN LEVI KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD BLOCH; HANNAH BIANCA KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD DAVIDSON; LAURA DANIELLA KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD KAPLAN; JAY LEVI KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD KLEVANSKY; ARON KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD KOTZEN; CALLAN JOSHUA KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD WITT; ADAM MONTIE KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD WOLPE; JAMEY NOAH KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; LINKSFIELD ARENSON; JOSHUA GABRIEL KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; VICTORY PARK NOSSEL; JOSHUA ISAAC KING DAVID HIGH SCHOOL; VICTORY PARK LOW YEUN; CANDICE NICOLE MARIST BROTHERS; LINMEYER MOOLLA; ZEENAT AZAD MARIST BROTHERS; LINMEYER FINLAY; MURRAY STUART MICHAELHOUSE VAN DER BERG; BERNARD MICHAELHOUSE JOOSTE; MIGNON MIDSTREAM COLLEGE MAUJEAN; NAOMI REBECCA OUR LADY OF FATIMA DOMINICAN CONVENT SCHOOL ARON; ALEXANDER JOSEPH REDDAM HOUSE COLLEGE; ATLANTIC SEABOARD SOMMER; CHRISTIAN REDDAM HOUSE COLLEGE; BEDFORDVIEW ESHRAGHI; LEILA ASHLEIGH REDDAM HOUSE COLLEGE; CONSTANTIA BASSON; HANNAH-ROSE REDHILL SCHOOL HARCOURT-COOKE; MELANIE REDHILL SCHOOL DOUGHERTY; ELLA GRACE ROEDEAN SCHOOL (SA) GOLDBLATT; HANNAH ROSE ROEDEAN SCHOOL (SA) RANWELL; KARA ROEDEAN SCHOOL (SA) CUNNINGHAM; KIMBERLY SILVERMINE ACADEMY FAURE; GEORGIA ANN SOMERSET COLLEGE ERASMUS; DANIEL ROBERT ST ANDREW`S COLLEGE; GRAHAMSTOWN DE SOUSA; ALEXANDRA ST ANDREW`S SCHOOL FOR GIRLS; SENDERWOOD LEE; JESSICA RACHEL ST ANNE`S DIOCESAN COLLEGE CASSIM; MOHAMED FAYAAZ ST DAVID`S MARIST INANDA DEYZEL; TANITAH ANN ST DOMINIC`S PRIORY SCHOOL; PORT ELIZABETH BARROW; RAYMOND PETER ST JOHN`S COLLEGE CHAMBERLIN; MATTHEW MILTON ST JOHN`S COLLEGE DROTSKIE; ZANDER ST JOHN`S COLLEGE MACQUEEN; BENJAMIN JOHN ST JOHN`S COLLEGE GRUBB; JOSIE GABRIELLA ST JOHN`S DIOCESAN SCHOOL FOR GIRLS KHAN; CHERISE CAMILLE CHLOÉ ST JOHN`S DIOCESAN SCHOOL FOR GIRLS MUIR; NICOLE ST JOHN`S DIOCESAN SCHOOL FOR GIRLS TOCKNELL; SARAH ANN ST JOHN`S DIOCESAN SCHOOL FOR GIRLS GIBBS; NICOLE ST MARY`S DSG; KLOOF HAVENGA; NICOLA ST MARY`S DSG; KLOOF MCCATHIE; ZOË MILIA ST MARY`S DSG; KLOOF MCDONALD; GEORGIA CATHERINE ST MARY`S SCHOOL; WAVERLEY ROY; GEORGINA JOYCE ST MARY`S SCHOOL; WAVERLEY GALATIS; MATTHEW GRANT ST STITHIANS BOYS` COLLEGE NIEMAND; TEAGAN LOUISE YVONNE ST STITHIANS GIRLS` COLLEGE CANNING; ELEANOR VIVIEN THOMAS MORE COLLEGE JACOBS; BRADLEY CRAIG TRINITYHOUSE HIGH SCHOOL; RANDPARK RIDGE ROWNTREE; KAYLEIGH WORD OF LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ISAACS; GABRIEL REUBEN YESHIVA COLLEGE OF JOHANNESBURG



The closing date for the application for re-marking is 10 January 2019 and the results from re-marking will be released on 6 February 2019. The closing date for learners who qualify to enrol for the supplementary examination is 15 February 2019.

