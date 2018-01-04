Johannesburg - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination Results for 2017 on Thursday evening.

The class of 2016 received a 72.5% pass rate which was an improvement from 2015's 70.7%. This figure included included so-called progressed learners, those who had failed Grade 11 twice and were moved onto Grade 12.

A total of 634 814 full-time candidates sat for the 2017 NSC exams at 6,844 venues around South Africa in October, with KwaZulu Natal with 169 023 and Gauteng with 112 164 candidates having the highest numbers.

African News Agency/ANA