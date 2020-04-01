Mbalula extends operating hours for taxis during lockdown

Johannesburg - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has tweaked the regulations governing public transport operations during the 21-day national lockdown, extending operation hours for taxis by two hours, with an hour extension in the morning and another hour in the evening.

Mbalula held a media briefing outside the MTN taxi rank in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday, which was attended by hundreds of members of the public besides strict regulations barring public gatherings.

The minister said after long discussions with the taxi industry, he had decided to tweak regulations regarding the use of public transport. The first rules issued had pointed out that taxis were only allowed to operate from 5am to 9am in the morning and from 4pm to 8pm in the evening.





They were permitted to carry essential workers, however, Mbalula said many people complained that the times were restricted and some members of the public who needed to make use of public transport were unable to do so because of the time restrictions.





Mbalula said the new rules have extended the taxis operating time from 5am to 10am in the morning and from 4pm to 9pm at night. He said there would be no further compromises from government.





Other restrictions include; minibus taxis permitted to carry 10 passengers would only be allowed to carry 7 passengers, mini-bus taxis carrying 15 people will only be allowed to carry 10 passengers.





Passenger vehicles licensed to carry 4 passengers will be allowed to carry half of their load.





Taxi operators will also be mandated to make sure their taxis are sanitize. Taxis were only allowed to carry a full load if all passengers were provided with masks, he said.





"Government will support the taxi industry to secure masks," Mbalula said.





The minister said after the lockdown, the department was looking at hosting an Indaba to look into issues affecting the taxi industry. He said the government would look at how it could assist the industry as the economic pressure of the lockdown would greatly affect its business.





At the moment the taxi owners cannot claim from funds allocated to assist small businesses because the industry is unregulated.





Mbalula also used the briefing to chastise people who were gathered in groups around the taxi rank where the media briefing was held. He noted that many were not adhering to his advice that they should not gather.





"It will come from gathering like you are doing now, I said do not gather but you just look at me. You do not listen. Go back and listen once. The virus came by plane and now it will spread by taxis if we do not adhere to regulations and keep clear and not gather," Mbalula warned.





Political Bureau