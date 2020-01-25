Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo: ANA/Courtney Africa

PRETORIA - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed sadness at the death of three South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) employees in a light aircraft crash in the Western Cape on Friday. The Cessna S550 Citation S/II crashed in the Outeniqua Mountains on Friday morning. The two men and a woman on board the light aircraft were on duty at the time, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Captain Thabiso Tolo, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, and flight instructor Gugu Mnguni were traveling from George Airport on a flight calibration mission.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. We wish to thank SACAA for their swift response to this tragedy and we offer our support in their endeavours to get to the bottom of what transpired,” Mbalula said.

Investigations into the cause of the crash were still under way. Mbalula would visit the bereaved families in the coming weeks.