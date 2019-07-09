Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula delivers the 2019 budget vote in the National Assembly. Photo: ParliamentofRSA/ZKostile

PARLIAMENT - A ministerial war room will drive a plan to dramatically improve the on-time performance of commuter rail services in South Africa within the next 100 days, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday. "Specific targets that must be realised in the next hundred days include improving on-time performance of Metrorail from 73.3% to 85%," Mbalula told members of Parliament (MPs) while delivering his department's budget vote in Parliament.

"In respect of Shosholoza Meyl [to] improve on-time arrivals from 13% to above 50%."

Shosholoza Meyl is the division of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa which operates long-distance passenger services in the country.

Other targets include increasing the number of Metrorail train sets available from the current average of 200 to 291.

African News Agency (ANA)