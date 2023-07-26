Meat prices are coming down, so get ready to sizzle some steak

If you are a meat lover and have been depriving yourself of hearty stews and ‘braai vleis’ in recent months, you will be happy to hear that some meats are coming down in price.
Those who enjoy beef rump steak, mutton legs, and pork chops, are among the many that can start licking their lips at the prospect of possibly being able to indulge in what may have become a luxury food item.
The latest Food Brief from the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) shows that a number of meats recorded a price drop in June.
These include:
- Beef rump steak, brisket, chuck, sirloin, stew, and offal
- Pork chops and rubs
- Mutton rib chops, loin chops, legs, and stew
Bacon, fresh whole chicken, chicken giblets, and corned beef, however, recorded price inflation of 10% to 20%.
The news is also not as great for fruit and vegetable lovers as these foods are going up in price, some more than others.
Price inflation of 30% or more:
- Onions
- Potatoes
- Cauliflower
Price inflation of 20% to 30%:
- Broccoli
- Sweet potatoes
- Pineapple
Price inflation of 10% to 20%:
- Oranges
- Apples
- Papaya
- Spinach
- Cabbage
- Tomatoes
- Pumpkin
- Various frozen vegetables
- Carrots
- Mushrooms
- Various canned vegetables
The BFAP Thrifty Healthy Food Basket (THFB), which measures the cost of basic healthy eating for low-income households in South Africa, shows that the amount spent on food for a household with a dual minimum wage plus child grants and school meals, decreased from May to June 2023, but is still higher than June 2022.
The total spend for the THFB was R3,582. This is R32 less than the month before, but R398 more than the year before.