BP service stations across Southern Africa have a newly appointed general manager, Nokwanda Khumalo, the company confirmed this week. Khumalo will assume the position effectively on September 1.

With just under two decades of experience, 12 of which were in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry and another seven in the energy sector, Khumalo will need to lead the company as it seeks to expand its retail network. “Her wealth of business experience will enhance our growth initiatives, designed to support our brand and serve our customers better into the future. She joins us at a time when our retail strategy is a key focus, and she will play a key role as we redefine convenience to provide our customers with a competitive offering,” said Taelo Mojapelo, CEO of BP Southern Africa. BP has around 500 service stations across South Africa.

IOL asked what Khumalo’s appointment meant in the context of South Africa. “The corner petrol station has long moved on from the humble two- or three-pump filling station into an essential, thriving retail experience. Consumers will not settle for outdated service station experiences. “Ms Khumalo will be leading the bpSA retail business and retail transformation to the benefit of motorists,” BP stated.

BP also spoke about their plans in the Mobility and Convenience sector, which include tailoring service stations to suit the demographics of the area. “BP is intentional about investing in high volume motorways and junction sites that enable an expanded on-road fleet offering and are resilient to the energy transition. Plans are afoot to develop existing landbanks in high-growth areas through a developer-funded model. “In parallel to this, BP is also moving to ensure that the racial mix of service station owners more closely correlates with the country’s demographics,” the company said.

Khumalo also joined at a time when one of BP's service stations, in Chatsworth, was awarded first place in the Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) bunny chow competition. BP Express Chatsworth was named the best bunny in KwaZulu-Natal. IOL spoke to owner Gregory Naidoo, who said he was extremely proud of his team for winning the award.

Even more so, because food is not their core business, Naidoo explained. “We’ve worked really hard to maintain a high standard of customer service and hygiene and I think that is a big part of the business (food). I am really proud of us for winning this competition,” Naidoo said. IOL notified him of Khumalo’s appointment as the new GM of mobility and convenience, a sector of the business that he falls under.