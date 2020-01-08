Memes erupt as SA gets ready for 2020 virtual Men's Conference









Plans for the imaginary conference started in February 2019 when men who supposedly did not want to lavish gifts on their wives and girlfriends on Valentine's Day. Picture: Harry Mabusela (@Harry_shuf)/Twitter Cape Town - It appears that many South African Twitter users weren't ready to leave the Men's Conference memes in 2019 as the hashtag started trending again early on Wednesday. The Men's Conference trend has proven that South Africans are still able to laugh in spite of the country going through load shedding and the state capture inquiry, to name but a few of the most pressing issues. Plans for the imaginary conference started in February 2019 when men who supposedly did not want to lavish gifts on their wives and girlfriends on Valentine's Day came up with the idea to go AWOL from February 14 to the 15th. Conveniently, when the idea of a Men's Conference was mooted as an alibi, South African social media users were happy to run with the idea. From videos to pictures, South Africans appeared to buy into the Men's Conference idea, all in the interest of having some good, clean fun.

Here are some of the best and humorous reactions that were posted:

I heard this year will will get pointers on how to make sure all muscles grow when we go to.the gym .

I'm definitely in again #MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/pTYvOtMNRv — Msweli Ka Dingiswayo (@sondosmj) January 8, 2020

This year on stage should have boys to men performing live #MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/c6irB0Rcbd — Teddy DLS 🇿🇦🐻 (@TaelodaDj) January 8, 2020

This year we canceling this activity we realised most of u guys cant handle stress😧😉 #MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/xhj1JPMxsT — Ivan (@4evafreshIvan) January 8, 2020

Guys how do we make this #MensConference2020 a reality. Just one weekend as SA man where we sit together enjoy gud music, watch football, play video games. Like we need to make this a reality, one event organizer need to try this in 2021. — Jay🇿🇦🇰🇪🇿🇼 (@PJDlamini1) January 8, 2020

Ubaba will be there to bless the confernce with his spiritual songs and hymns #MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/JjNyp9Gh6B — Tonny (@Malesel11893042) January 8, 2020

At #MensConference2020 the chakalaka will be extra hot this time round pic.twitter.com/8QO6WhGXYi — Christo (@ChristoThurston) January 8, 2020

I'm going to miss Men's Conference because I'm married #MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/tFzQHtvp5G — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) January 8, 2020

No no no this is an honourable member, he will be holding seminars to spread the knowledge — Franky T (@Sim_qua) January 8, 2020

However, while some were enjoying the humour, there were those on hand to point out that a legitimate conference would not be a bad idea given the countless issue SA faces.

How about you guys organize a real #MensConference2020 and not this doti pic.twitter.com/xqAFpxn1AH — Swati Queen👑⭕🇿🇦 (@Mbali_porsh) January 8, 2020

Can we please use the trending #MensConference2020 tag to discuss these real pressing issues!



Ongoing violence against women and girls.



Patriarchy and toxic masculinity.



Gender inequality.



Unequal pay & opportunities between men and women.



How to raise responsible young men. — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) January 8, 2020

Can the 1st Agenda at the #MensConference2020 be Rape and how we should deal with rapists.



Our daughters, partners, mothers and sisters are not safe at all. pic.twitter.com/9MQjAqRLIc — Avuyile (@Therapeutic_God) January 8, 2020

I'm not attending until I see some change in behavior of how men treat women and children, 🙏 count me out guys.#MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/6TzGskC5yb — SupaMega's Litigator 💼 (@HectorMakhata) January 8, 2020

I don't Wana associate myself with people who are constantly abusing, killing and raping women.



We talked about this last year but yet continued to embarrass some of us. Iam not attending #MensConference2020 — Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) January 8, 2020

On this Conference we must discuss how to treat woman.stop with this killings #MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/prj0TH6LBQ — Monwabisi Mbonda (@MonwabisiMbonda) January 8, 2020

Think about it. after mens conference more women and children were abused, raped and killed.... was raping and killing in the agenda vele vele? Thats what u were talking about in the conference to kill and rape women? U wanna double it this year? #MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/XswSAZzzSi — MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) January 8, 2020