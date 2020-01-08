Cape Town - It appears that many South African Twitter users weren't ready to leave the Men's Conference memes in 2019 as the hashtag started trending again early on Wednesday.
The Men's Conference trend has proven that South Africans are still able to laugh in spite of the country going through load shedding and the state capture inquiry, to name but a few of the most pressing issues.
Plans for the imaginary conference started in February 2019 when men who supposedly did not want to lavish gifts on their wives and girlfriends on Valentine's Day came up with the idea to go AWOL from February 14 to the 15th.
Conveniently, when the idea of a Men's Conference was mooted as an alibi, South African social media users were happy to run with the idea.
From videos to pictures, South Africans appeared to buy into the Men's Conference idea, all in the interest of having some good, clean fun.