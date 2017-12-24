Merry Christmas, IOL readers! We hope you enjoy a wonderful day with family and friends.

Thank you for your support this year.

It’s been an exhausting 2017 so we're taking the day off to spend with our loved ones. We will check in for updates and to make sure we bring you any big breaking news.

In the meantime, take a look at some of our most read stories of 2017:

Mathews Phosa: This was my Damascus moment





























We look forward to bringing you the best news coverage in 2018.





