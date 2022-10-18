Mid-month woes? R100m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

Durban - The Powerball jackpots for tonight is estimated at R100 million.
According to National Lottery operator, Ithuba, both the PowerBall and Powerball Plus jackpots are estimated at R50m each.
“This is a chance for a double win as both jackpots are at an estimated R50 million, this is a rare occasion where we have both jackpots estimated at the same amounts, we are waiting in anticipation to see which one will be won,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
The draw takes place at 9pm on Tuesday.
One of the two biggest Powerball wins for this year was R126m won in May by a Florida, Johannesburg resident.
The winner said that as an active sports person, it was a fellow running partner who had alerted her that someone had won the R126m PowerBall jackpot.
“My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris,” she said.
In February, a 67-year-old Ballito businessman won the biggest Powerball for the year.
The avid golfer walked away with R167m from the February 11 draw.
He spent R150 for his ticket and opted for a quick-pick.
The winner told Ithuba that he plans to travel and has no plans to make any other “drastic changes” to his current lifestyle and would settle debt.
Mabuza said this was the second highest PowerBall jackpot win since the R232m February 2019 win.
IOL