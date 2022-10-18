Mid-month woes? R100m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

According to National Lottery operator, Ithuba, both the PowerBall and Powerball Plus jackpots are estimated at R50m each.

Durban - The Powerball jackpots for tonight is estimated at R100 million.

“This is a chance for a double win as both jackpots are at an estimated R50 million, this is a rare occasion where we have both jackpots estimated at the same amounts, we are waiting in anticipation to see which one will be won,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The draw takes place at 9pm on Tuesday.

One of the two biggest Powerball wins for this year was R126m won in May by a Florida, Johannesburg resident.