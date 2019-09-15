Deputy Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car crash on Friday. Picture: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) has expressed deep sadness at the death of Deputy Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car crash in Limpopo on Friday night. In the months since her appointment in May, Minerals Council leaders and officials had enjoyed a number of stimulating engagements with her, and had been struck by her commitment to the best interests of the mining industry and South Africa, the council said in a statement on Sunday.

"We have been looking forward to further developing a constructive and mutually beneficial working relationship with her. The mining industry extends sincere condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues," the statement said.

On Saturday, the presidency said Hlongwa, 35, died in a car crash on the N1 from Polokwane.

Hlongwa was appointed deputy minister of mineral resources and energy with effect from May 30, 2019. Prior to her appointment, she served as executive deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency.

She studied at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Howard College, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in chemical engineering. She started her career at Shell Downstream SA.

Hlongwa would be honoured with an official funeral category two in line with government’s state, official, and provincial funeral policy. The president had further directed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country until the deputy minister's funeral, the presidency said.

