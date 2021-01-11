Minister in Presidency Jackson Mthembu tests positive for coronavirus

Cape Town – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has become the fourth member of the executive to test positive for Covid-19 in the last week. ’’The minister took the test earlier today after showing some symptoms,“ the Presidency said in a statement on Monday. ’’As per the Covid-19 regulations, Minister Mthembu as well as those who have come in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine. ’’Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive who has tested positive in the past week. He remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the coronavirus a speedy recovery.’’ "We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash/sanitise their hands, properly wearing a face mask and practising physical distancing at all times," said Mthembu.

On Sunday, the Presidency announced Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi had tested positive for Covid-19.

Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results the next day.

“Deputy Minister Moloi remains hospitalised, recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus. All members of the office of the deputy minister who have come in contact with her will undergo self-isolation.

“We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery,” said the Presidency.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 17 421 new coronavirus cases and 339 Covid-19-related deaths.

There have been 1 231 597 infections since the start of the pandemic and over 33 000 fatalities.

IOL