Minister of Home Affairs unveils advanced high tech-tools for border security

Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber has unveiled a significant advancement in border security for South Africa, highlighting a transformative step in border management. This initiative is centered around the deployment of advanced technological tools, including drones and body cameras, which are set to revolutionise the ability to monitor and secure the nation's borders.

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, April 10, Schreiber highlighted the importance of digital transformation in enhancing the capabilities of the Border Management Authority (BMA). He stressed that, through innovation and technology, the BMA can address limitations in human resources and financial constraints while improving security and operational efficiency. A key element of the new initiative is the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), which have already been successfully piloted in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry. These drones were tested during the December period and resulted in a 215% increase in the number of illegal crossings being prevented, he said.

The drones, showcased as part of the Easter operational plan, represent a major leap forward in border security. Schreiber referred to these drones as "one of the most advanced in the country" and emphasised their capabilities, which include thermal vision, long-range zoom, and night surveillance features. "There are two models being rolled out, the EVO max 4N and the EVO Max 4T. The four N is specifically designed for nighttime operations with starlight vision and long-range thermal cameras, allowing us to operate in the darkest conditions," said Schreiber. "These devices can fly at speeds of up to 43 kilometers per hour, tracking individuals or vehicles across a wide area.''

He further highlighted the drones' autonomous navigation abilities, which allow them to detect and track objects, providing real-time data and intelligence to BMA officials in the field. Recognising that technology alone cannot secure borders, Schreiber also discussed the extensive investment in training personnel to operate these advanced systems. He noted that eight drone pilots have been trained, and their intensive program will include both classroom and field training to ensure that they are fully equipped to use the technology effectively. "The success of this initiative is not just about the devices. It's about our people and the cultural shift that comes with integrating this technology into our operations," Schreiber said.

The collaboration with the Department of Agriculture continues to grow, with five additional drones set to be operated by the department during the Easter period, further augmenting the BMA's capabilities. Another crucial aspect of the BMA's new strategy is the use of body cameras. Forty body cameras have been procured, enabling real-time surveillance of interactions between officials and individuals in the border environment, he said. Schreiber also emphasised that these devices would play a key role in reducing corruption and increasing efficiency in border management.

"We have seen the positive impact of body cameras in other countries, and now South Africa is taking this step to ensure transparency and accountability at all ports of entry," Schreiber said. Schreiber also sent a strong message to those considering illegal entry into South Africa. "We will see you. We will see you in the daytime. We will see you at night. We will see you hiding behind a tree, trying to drive away, or crossing a river. And we will catch you," he said. With the integration of cutting-edge technology, Schreiber said he is confident that the BMA will drastically improve border security and enforcement despite ongoing challenges such as staff shortages.

''We are committed to delivering more tools, devices, and systems to ensure that the BMA remains a source of pride for every South African," he said. [email protected] Get your news on the go, clickhere to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.