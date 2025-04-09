Minister vows accountability after Neo Victoria building collapse in Western Cape

In a poignant media briefing held on Wednesday morning, the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, spoke candidly about the tragic collapse of the Neo Victoria residential project in the Western Cape that resulted in the death of 34 individuals. As families continue to mourn their losses, Simelane vowed that those responsible would face justice, underscoring the government’s commitment to accountability in what has been termed a 'historic and horrific disaster'.

The incident occurred on May 6, 2024 due to systemic failures at multiple oversight levels. It raised alarming concerns regarding negligence and regulatory compliance. An investigative report revealed that lapses in inspection protocols and poor management by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) and project personnel contributed to the catastrophe. The building, which was still under construction when it collapsed on May 6, 2024, resulted in the death of 34 people and serious injury to many others. Factors such as irregular status upliftment, late enrolment, material quality issues, and blatant safety violations fuelled the collapse, shattering the dreams of those who had hoped to occupy the building once completed.

"The George Building Collapse remains vivid in the memories of those affected and will continue to haunt the survivors and their families. Sadly, it claimed 34 lives, and some of the survivors are still living with the consequences of that fateful day," said Simelane, emphasising the lasting emotional toll of the tragedy. The Minister pointed out that the work on the site received approval even though construction was already under way, highlighting failure in oversight that must be addressed. “The least we can do is open criminal charges,” Simelane remarked, clarifying the limitations of her office in directly enforcing arrests but assuring the public that they would collaborate with law enforcement. "We can only provide the necessary information to the police and other authorities based on the findings from the report.”

Noxolo Kiviet, Chairperson of the NHBRC board, echoed the community's concern, stating, "If we must deal with those responsible for this incident, we will act decisively. This situation compels us to ensure that we put in place legislation to prevent such tragedies from recurring." Kiviet labelled the collapse a "rude wake-up call" for the industry, acknowledging the vital need for better regulations to protect both workers and future occupants. South Africa faces a significant housing backlog with over 2 million people in dire need of adequate housing As South Africa grapples with a burgeoning housing crisis, with over 2 million people currently in need of adequate shelter the implications of incidents such as the Neo Victoria collapse are severe.