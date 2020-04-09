Ministers to take a 33% pay cut for three months, donate to Covid-19 relief efforts

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, cabinet ministers and deputy ministers will take a 33% pay cut for three months. The funds will be donated to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, the president announced on Thursday night.

In his address to the country on Thursday night, the president implored other public office bearers and private sector executives to follow suit and boost the government's efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus.

Ramaphosa had earlier extended the 21-day lockdown by a further two weeks., telling South Africans that lifting the lockdown would undo the good work the government had done in the past two weeks.

Ramaphosa also said the country now had 1 934 confirmed Covid-19 cases. So far, 18 people have succumbed to the virus, with no new deaths reported on Thursday.

He said during the lockdown, the average infection rate was 4%, while it had been 42% before the lockdown.

Ramaphosa urged private companies to also consider taking pay cuts, with executives donating their salaries to the Solidarity Fund.

“An essential part of our response to this emergency is the principle of solidarity. From across society, companies and individuals have come forward to provide financial and other assistance.

“In support of this effort, we have decided that the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers will each take a one-third cut in their salaries for the next three months.

“This portion of their salaries will be donated to the Solidarity Fund.

“We are calling on other public office bearers and executives of large companies to make a similar gesture and to further increase the reach of this national effort,” said Ramaphosa.

The president called on the public to continue washing their hands with soap, refraining from hugging and unnecessary bodily contact and practicing social distancing in a bid to combat the virus spreading.

