Miss SA 2024 indicative of South Africa’s resilience, says Parliamentary Committee

The successful hosting of the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant is indicative of the country’s resilience and winning culture, says Joe McGluwa, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture. McGluwa congratulated this year’s winner, 28-year-old Mia le Roux, on her victory, stating that she would be a fitting cultural ambassador for the country as she represents South Africa at other pageants such as Miss Universe 2024.

“We believe that she will set a great example and be an excellent ambassador for nation-building for all South Africans. She has not only made the people of the Free State and Western Cape proud, but the entire country. “Her victory should be seen as a victory for our heritage, diversity, and transformation that are the core objectives for social cohesion. “We trust that her victory will encourage other young South Africans to follow their dreams and not be limited by the challenges they may encounter or where they come from,” McGluwa concluded.