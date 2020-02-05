Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is coming home, expected in Mzansi on Saturday









Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. File picture: AP PRETORIA - Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will return to South Africa for her official homecoming celebration this Saturday. The African beauty was crowned the 68th Miss Universe on December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tunzi is scheduled to embark on a week-long celebration that includes visits to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Mthatha and the two villages she grew up in, Tsolo and Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.



Tunzi said on Wednesday she was "thrilled" to be returning home. “I can't wait to feel the energy when I get back. This win hasn't just been about me, I share it with all South Africans and I have been counting the days until I can celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi,” she said via a statement.



Her whistle-stop visit will include official welcomes at both OR Tambo and Mthatha airports, street parades in Mthatha, Tsolo, Cape Town and Johannesburg. She will also be a guest of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at his State of the Nation Address.

Tunzi will be welcomed at OR Tambo by the Soweto Gospel Choir. She will also be received by communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and deputy arts and culture minister Makhotso Sotyu. She will make her way to her home village on Saturday afternoon.

“While I have been in New York, I have longed for two things, sunshine and the voices of African people raised in song. I cannot wait to be a part of the celebration – Eastern Cape style – that is being planned,” she was quoted saying.

On Sunday, she is expected to unveil a mural that has been made in her honour, followed by a visit to her primary school on Monday, a bus parade through the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday, and will touch base in Cape Town on Friday.