Missed IOL's virtual pub quiz? Play in your own time here

Did you miss the live round of IOL's virtual pub quiz this week? Test yourself in your own time with the questions below or play along with host Alan Milne on our YouTube channel. Questions 1. Where are the Tyrol mountains? 2. Apart from a dinosaur, what else was a T-Rex? 3. Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, starred in a trilogy of movies – what word was the common link in their titles?

4. What sport was Petr Korda known for?

5. John Travolta’s wife passed away this week at the age of 57. What was her name?

6. What do you call a special storage space for temporary files that makes a device, browser, or app run faster and more efficiently?

7. What is a solstice?

8. Who is the current Miss South Africa?

9. What does the MIT stand for in MIT University?

10. Which Beatle turned 80 last week?

11. Which daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela passed away this week?

12. Which range of mountains outside Ceres is renowned for being a tourist attraction for snow in Winter?

13. In what Karoo hamlet/town will you find Helen Martin’s Owl House?

14. What name is used to describe the warming of sea surface temperature that occurs every few years, typically concentrated in the central-east equatorial Pacific?

15. Which Kardashian has left the Keeping up with the Kardashians show?

16. Which designer created the famous Safety Pin dress that Liz Hurley wore in when she accompanied Hugh Grant to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994?

17. Which country was the origin of baklava?

18. Where does the term bucket list come from?

19. Which tribal women apply otjize, a paste of butter, fat and red ochre -- sometimes scented with aromatic resin each morning to their skin and hair, giving them a distinctive red hue?

20. What does CNN stand for?

21. On April 8, 1986, Clint Eastwood defeated incumbent Charlotte Townsend to become mayor of a small seaside city in his home state of California. What was the name of the town?

22. What name is used in Malaysia for tangy chilli sauce?

23. Where will you find the temple complex of Angkor Wat?

24. What is the name of the lead singer of Micasa?

25. What is the hottest town in South Africa?

26. What was Iran known as preciously?

27. In music terms, what is Trap?

28. Where will you find the Millennium Wheel?

29. In what book will you find Centipede, Miss Spider, Old Green Grasshopper, Earthworm, Ladybird, Glowworm, and Silkworm?

30. What is kimchi?

31. What term is used for a frustrating situation in which one is trapped by contradictory regulations or conditions?

32. Who was the first cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in a One-Day match?

33. What is Stella McCartney known for?

34. Whose venture into the bubbly business resulted in her becoming the first black woman to be added to the Méthode Cap Classique Association?

35. We call it MCC or Method cap Classique, what is it called in France?

36. Where does chimichurri come from?

37. What is the capital of Greenland?

38. Who did France beat to win the 2018 Soccer World Cup?

39. What is the name used for the betting game in golf?

40. In cartoons , who is the Road Runner’s adversary?

Answers: 1. Italy and Austria; 2. British glam/rock group. Formed by Marc Bolan; 3. Before (Sunrise, Sunset, Midnight 1995, 2004, 2013); 4. Tennis; 5. Kelly Preston; 6. A cache; 7. A solstice is the point during the Earth's orbit around the sun at which the sun is at its greatest distance from the equator; 8. Sasha-Lee Olivier; 9. Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 10. Ringo Starr; 11. Zindzi; 12. Matroosburg; 13. Nieu-Bethesda; 14. El Niño 15. Kourtney; 16. Versace; 17. Turkey; 18. From kick the bucket (“to die”) + list, hence a “list of things to do before you die”. The term was coined by American and British screenwriter Justin Zackham in his screenplay for the 2007 film The Bucket List. ... The first item on his list was to have a screenplay produced at a major Hollywood studio. 19. Himba women; 20. Cable News Network; 21. Carmel; 22. Blatjang; 23. Siem Riep, Cambodia; 24. J-Something; 25. Letaba in Limpopo This is officially the constant hottest place in SA with a mean annual temperature of 23.3ºC and an average annual maximum temperature of 35ºC; 26. Persia; 27. A subgenre of hip hop 28. London; 29. James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl; 30. Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish consisting of pickled vegetables, which is mainly served as a side dish with every meal, but also can be served as a main dish; 31. Catch 22. 32. Herschelle Gibbs; 33. Fashion Design; 34. Bonang Matheba; 35. Champagne; 36. Argentina or Uruguay 37. Nuuk; 38. Croatia (4-2); 39. Skins 40. Wile E. Coyote

