Mkhize grateful for 'time bought to ramp up machinery' as Covid-19 infections rise by 203

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The lockdown and subsequent introduction of the nationwide mass screening and testing programme has helped to delay the peak of Covid-19. Addressing the country on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said this has helped to give the country's health facilities the opportunity to cope. Mkhize said this has also bought the country time to ramp up machinery. Revealing the latest confirmed number of Covid-19 positive cases in SA, Mkhize said there were 4 996 cases – 2 166 closed cases and 2 830 active cases. This is an increase of 203 on Monday's 4 793 confirmed cases. There are also 93 confirmed deaths and 2 073 recoveries.

Mkhize explained that the reason for a daily increase in infections was due to the rollout of the mass screening and testing programme across the country.

Commenting on the arrival of the 217 Cuban doctors, Mkhize said the delegation was here to augument the country's resources.

"They have particular strengths in community medicine. Their presence is helpful when dealing with an outbreak. We welcome them and want to assure everyone that the Cuban doctors will not take anyone's place.

"They will work alongside our doctors. We are speaking to medical deans to assist with releasing medical students who will work on the front line in the fight against Covid-19," he said.

The Cuban doctors will be working in provinces across the country, focusing on hot-spot provinces – the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said there were cluster outbreaks in the Western Cape, which has been identified as the country's new coronavirus epicentre.