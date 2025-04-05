Mkhize praises Nafcoc's 60-year legacy in South Africa's economic liberation Struggle

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Zweli Mkhize has praised the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) for playing a major role in the Struggle against apartheid since it was formed to advance black business interests 60 years ago. Mkhize, who was a Struggle activist under the banner of the ANC during apartheid, said Nafcoc did not only focus on representing oppressed black businesses during the dark years of the country.

“Nafcoc fought against all forms of discrimination, and it created a bank, which it named African Bank, to make it clear who it was formed for,” said Mkhize. The former ANC treasurer-general was addressing thousands of delegates who attended a dinner gathering at the end of the three-day celebration of the chamber’s anniversary at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday night. The chamber, which was formed in 1964, marked its 60th anniversary last year, but it postponed the celebration to this year.

“In the 1960s, Nafcoc was focused on fighting for the rights of black people to trade in the cities and townships, and demanding the review of anti-black people policies.” He said the chamber made its first success in 1979 in the fight for liberation by convincing a commission, which was created to listen to the grievances of black business owners when the government was forced to repeal some of the policies. “After that, Nafcoc applied a heavy hand against the oppressive laws, which hindered black people from trading, especially against the 1913 Land Act, Native Trust and Land Act of 1936, and Group Areas Act, which prevented us from acquiring the land because of being black.

“In 1980, under the leadership of Dr (Sam) Motsuenyane, Nafcoc started to participate full-time in the Struggle against discrimination by calling for the release of Nelson Mandela and others. “It also called for equal opportunities for white and black people, which saw Motsuenyane travelling to Lusaka (in Zambia) to express support for the Struggle for economic freedom to ANC leaders, who in turn commended... the role of Nafcoc in the Struggle for black people to get economic power,” he said. Explaining how Nafcoc formed black banks, the idea that came up with Motsuenyane in 1964 when Nafcoc was formed, the chamber’s current President Gilbert Mosena said Ithala Bank and African Bank were formed and launched with the blessing of late IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“We express our deepest appreciation to his majesty the King (Misuzulu) for the valuable support that Nafcoc received from his father, the late King Zwelithini, who together with other leaders (such as) Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was able to assist Nafcoc to launch the African Bank in this province. “The leaders and their unwavering dedication to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa have been instrumental in the economic development of the rural communities. “Let us work together to defend the Ithala Bank, the VBS Bank and to call for the government to facilitate the return of the African Bank to Nafcoc and the people of South Africa,” Mosena said.

He said Nafcoc was fully behind the government’s transformation policies. “It is true that political liberation without economic emancipation is like a tree without roots. “Nafcoc participated in the establishment of the Freedom Charter, in the mobilisation of our people when many of our political liberation parties were in exile and some leaders in prison.

“We worked tirelessly with the traditional leaders, our kings, and chiefs to fight the defence of the land,” he said. KwaZulu-Natal IFP chairperson Premier Thami Ntuli said Nafcoc had, for the past six decades, been a trailblazer, championing the interests of organised black business in South Africa. He said during the darkest days of apartheid, Nafcoc bravely pushed economic boundaries, empowering thousands of black-owned businesses and forging strategic partnerships with major corporations.