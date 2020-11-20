Mkhize worried over Eastern Cape as new Covid-19 cases in SA rise to 3 105

Cape Town – A total of 3 105 new Covid-19-related cases have been identified in the country in the past 24 hours. This brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases to 762 763, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday. ’’We wish to highlight that we have breached the 3 000 mark for daily new cases (2 514 new cases were identified on Thursday and 2 888on Friday). Of these new cases, more than half (54.4%) are from the Eastern Cape,“ Mkhize said. ’’We are also concerned that the positivity is at 12%, which is higher than what is ideal, i.e., 10% or less. ’’Regrettably, 88 more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 67, Free State 15, Gauteng 2, KwaZulu- Natal 1 and Western Cape 3.

’’This brings the total to 20 759 deaths. We have noted that the number of new deaths being reported daily in the Eastern Cape is rising as well.’’

’’We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.’’

The number of recoveries now stand at 707 040, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.7%. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 243 055, with 29 019 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Proteas cricket team have been rocked by another positive Covid-19 test‚ the second one in the team after the second mandatory round of Covid-19 tests.

The player‚ who has not been named because of doctor/patient confidentiality‚ tested positive on Thursday and has been separated from the team.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has tested negative for Covid-19 after a health scare this week.

Mbalula said on Twitter he got tested for the coronavirus after feeling unwell since Monday.

“(I) was not feeling well since Monday. Did my Covid-19 (test and the) results came back negative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gilead’s remdesivir should not be used for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organisation panel said on Friday.

’’The panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients,’’ the guideline said.

’’Especially given the costs and resource implications associated with remdesivir... the panel felt the responsibility should be on demonstrating evidence of efficacy, which is not established by the currently available data.’’

