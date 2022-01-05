More than 11 100 new Covid-19 infections recorded in SA on Wednesday

CAPE TOWN - More than 11 100 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in South Africa on Wednesday, with an additional 110 related deaths. “Today the institute reports 11 106 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 494 696,” South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new Covid-19 cases coupled with the 49 970 test conducted represents a positivity rate of 22.2%. 56.1% of Wednesday’s Covid-19 tests were performed within the country’s private sector, compared to 43.9% of tests in the public sector. The private sector has conducted the majority of South Africa’s total number of Covid-19 tests. NICD further confirms Wednesday’s positivity rate (22.2%) is higher than Tuesday’s (20.1%). However, fewer tests were conducted on Tuesday (40 105).

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 110 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 561 to date,” NICD adds. Hospital admissions have also increased by 349, bringing the total number of those currently admitted to 8 887 - 63% of current admissions are within South Africa’s public sector. Provincial breakdown of South Africa’s 11 106 new Covid-19 cases: KwaZulu-Natal: 2 863

Western Cape: 2 834

Gauteng: 2 156

Eastern Cape: 1 228

Free State: 514

North West: 405

Limpopo: 375

Mpumalanga: 372

Northern Cape: 359 Lastly, 64 724 vaccines were administered on Wednesday, the most occurring in Gauteng at 22 683.