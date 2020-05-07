More than 3100 Covid-19 recoveries for South Africa - Health Minister

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 3153 South Africans have now recovered from the deadly Covid-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 150 people in the country so far.

Mkhize announced late on Wednesday evening that 236 new cases and 5 more people had died from the coronavirus, taking the country’s case total to 7808 and the death toll to 153.

On average, it takes 14 days for an infected patient to rid themselves of the virus.

Mkhize said three were about 411 people who had been hospitalised around the country because of the virus as of the start of May.

“This translates to approximately 5% of all Covid-19 confirmed patients and this is consistent with the hospitalization rates that were seen in China.

“Our mortality rate has remained stable at around 1.9% since the first death was reported. This is below the world average which is 3.4% as estimated by the World Health Organisation,” he said.

Estimated active cases, minus the deceased and those who have fully recovered from the virus, are estimated at around 4500 cases.

Leading the charge with the most recovered patients is the Western Cape, with 1122 people now ‘Covid-19 free’. Incidentally, the same province has the most cases, at 3760, and the most deaths, at 73.

Active cases in the province are estimated at around 2565.

Gauteng has the second most recoveries, at 1036 and has an estimated 669 active cases.

LATEST BREAKDOWN



Recoveries Active Cases Total Infected Total Deaths South Africa 3153 4502 7808 153 Western Cape 1122 2565 3760 73 Gauteng 1036 669 1720 15 KZN 420 731 1189 38 Eastern Cape 388 443 849 18 Free State 102 22 130 6 Limpopo 27 10 40 3 Mpumalanga 22 35 57 0 North West 20 17 37 0 Northern Cape 16 10 26 0

In KZN, there are 420 recoveries, Eastern Cape - 388, Free State - 102, Limpopo - 27, Mpumalanga - 22, North West - 20, and the Northern Cape - 16.

Estimated active cases are as follows: KZN - 731, Eastern Cape - 443, Mpumalanga - 35, Free State - 22, North West - 17, Limpopo - 10, and Northern Cape - 10.

