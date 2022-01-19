More than 4 300 Covid-19 infections recorded in SA on Wednesday

CAPE TOWN – South Africa records more than 4 300 Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, in addition to 36 related deaths in the last 24-48 hours. “Today the institute reports 4 322 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 568 900,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

The institute further recorded a 10.6% positivity rate considering the country’s new cases and a total of 40 654 being conducted. For the third day in a row since Monday, Gauteng contributed the majority of South Africa’s new cases followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng has, however, also administered the majority of South Africa’s vaccinations on Wednesday.

Some 74 305 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 21 417 were conducted in Gauteng. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 156 deaths and of these 36 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 707 to date,” the institute says. Meanwhile, 162 patients were admitted to hospitals across South Africa’s private and public sectors on Wednesday. But, the total current hospital admissions continue to decrease per day.