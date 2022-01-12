More than 6 700 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths in SA on Wednesday

Cape Town - A total of 6 762 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in South Africa on Wednesday, along with a further 181 deaths. “Today the institute reports 6 762 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 540 891,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases states on Wednesday.

Under 43 500 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and taking into account the new cases recorded, represents a 15.5% positivity rate. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 181 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92 830 to date,” according to NICD. Western Cape contributed the majority of Wednesday’s cases, followed by Gauteng and then KwaZulu-Natal - the three provinces have consistently produced the majority of new cases each day in South Africa and is also South Africa’s top three populated provinces.

NICD reveals the overwhelming majority of Wednesday’s tests came from the private sector (56.8%). Source: National Health Department

A further 316 more patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours. However, South Africa’s current hospital admissions have dropped, a trend experienced since Monday. Current hospital admissions per day : Monday: 8 783

Tuesday: 8 535 Wednesday: 8 513 Despite current hospital admissions decreasing since Monday, South Africa’s new Covid-19 cases, testing and deaths have all risen per day since Monday.