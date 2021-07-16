More than 80 signatories join in plea for ’peace and security for all citizens of SA’

The Movement for a United South Africa (MUSA) together with various civil society formations and individuals are calling for implementation of sustainable peace and security for all citizens of the country. Read the statement signed by more than 70 individuals and organisations from South Africa and internationally. We call on all democratic and non-partisan citizens, community-based organisations (CBO), faith-based organisations (FBO), structured and non-structured coalitions, associations and movements to join us in our call for implementation of sustainable peace and security for all citizens of our country.

We call on state institutions to uphold the democratic function of government espoused in the constitution and the justice system of law and order. We call for active participation by communities in promoting calm and local stability including the National Action Plan (NAP) adopted by Cabinet in August 2020 and launched in March 2021 for Women Peace and Security (WPS). All state institutions and all three spheres of government (national, provincial, and municipal) as well as all three arms of government (the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary) must ensure the implementation and maintenance of the rule of law in terms of the Constitution and ensure social democracy that promotes socio-economic justice for all to live in peace and security. The Security Cluster and National Security Force must act responsibly within the rule of law in the best interest of the nation to restore calm, peace and stability for all law abiding citizens to continue and rebuild their livelihoods and revive the economy especially in the context of the Covid pandemic. Swift and commensurate action is required by the security forces to stop the looting and lawlessness.

The actions of the security forces have to be measured, timely, agile and creative in dealing with the volatile situation in the country, working proactively together with communities on the ground. They need to act quicker and be seen to be using necessary and commensurate action to deter further outbreaks of violence and looting. The lack of visibility of policing and the low numbers of police reacting is extremely concerning and has to be urgently addressed and remedied by government. We call on all South Africans to remain calm and focus on the task of building an inclusive and sustainable economy. The fault lines in our country related to poverty, unemployment, inequality, sexism and racism are being exploited by lawless elements and we must remain united and steadfast in our commitment to the constitutional democratic order and its vision of post-conflict freedom. We must work towards eradicating racial conflict and all forms of racism across society to appreciate the strength of our diversity and common destiny. We must not allow ourselves to be side-tracked in working collectively towards the constitutional aspiration of socio-economic justice, development, dignity and the well-being of everyone. We call on our communities to be discerning and not to be used by lawless elements and political factions to create chaos in our country which will have a long term detrimental impact. Communities have to hold themselves to moral values and they need to be responsible and hold each other accountable in the task of upliftment and development.

This is an on-going long term process that requires stability, perseverance and vision for a prosperous future for our youth and not to further break their spirit and desire to live in a country of opportunity and hope. We must strengthen our consciousness and activism for socio-economic justice in South Africa. We must push a developmental state agenda towards a new socio-economic model that is inclusive, transformative and dignifying. It must include social safety nets for the most vulnerable incorporating a Basic Income Grant to support our people to uplift themselves within a framework of responsible citizenship. This requires an ethical and capable government at all levels that is free from corruption, factionalism and all forms of state capture. Decision-making and public resources must always be in favour of the needs of the people and not for the benefit of corrupt elites. The violence and looting impacts most on the poorest of the poor in local communities where there will be further job losses and pain. It is a great setback for community and local economic development. It is happening against the backdrop of the forthcoming local government elections. The state must ensure that the elections are free, safe and fair. Citizens must take care to elect moral, ethical and capable leaders who are willing to serve and hold themselves accountable to their communities.

We must increase our resolve to protect our Constitution and Country from insurrection and lawlessness. We must ensure successful local elections with a renewed commitment to participation and activism in local governance and development. It is at community level that we can fully transform our country and uplift all our people. The objective of this press release is for communities to engage in dialogue on the construction of a new socio-economic model as a collective transformative consciousness and methodology needed in our country. The media including social media must spread messages of hope, good conduct and respect for law and order. All sectors of society and government must engage in a renewed social compact that balances the rights and responsibilities of citizens within a framework of socio-economic and political justice, good governance, economic opportunity, credible service delivery, fair billing and payment for services towards building sustainable communities and municipalities. This social compact must include how we want to be governed and how participatory governance and accountability must be practicalised at all levels in our country. This social compact process must be immediately operationalised towards and beyond the upcoming local elections. In this dialogue, the voices, perspectives and knowledge of all citizens including women and youth must have a central and harmonising role.

We sympathise and stand in solidarity with all our citizens who have lost their loved ones, livelihoods and property during these extremely challenging times in our country exacerbated by the Covid pandemic. We pray for calm, safety, peace and well-being of our country and hope for the best nature of ourselves as South Africans to come to the fore once again in the spirit of uBuntu, justice, solidarity, social cohesion, nation building and prosperity for all. Endorsed by the following individuals and organisations from civil society: